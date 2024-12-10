Released Star Prepares For Post-WWE Career As Non-Compete Clause Nears Expiration

In late October, Baron Corbin, Indie Hartwell, and Tegan Nox departed WWE. Corbin’s contract was not renewed, so he became a free agent. Hartwell and Nox were released from their contracts.

Attack Pro Wrestling had earlier announced that Nox will work their Under The Mistletour shows in Cardiff on December 14th and 15th, only to be pulled later. Because Nox was a key member of the roster, she has a 90-day non-compete clause.

Nox began wrestling in 2013, appearing for TNA, PROGRESS, Shimmer, and other companies before joining WWE in 2017. She was called up to Raw during the 2021 Draft.

WWE released Nox without a single television appearance. One year later, Triple H reintroduced her. She was on SmackDown before switching to Raw in 2023, then returning to SmackDown a year later.

Nox announced on Twitter that her non-compete expires on January 30th, and she is ready to take bookings when that time comes.

