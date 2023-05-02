Released WWE NXT UK Star Spotted At The Performance Center This Week

WWE cut a lot of talent and employees following the COVID-19 pandemic that occurred in 2020. In 2021, they continued to do mass talent releases, but those cuts were significantly reduced when the company returned to live event touring in July.

When Triple H took over creative in 2022 after Vince McMahon stepped down due to the hush money scandal, he brought back several wrestlers before Vince’s return in January as the Executive Chairman of the WWE Board.

Sha Samuels’ WWE contract was terminated as part of a sweeping release. He began working for the company in 2021 and was let go in 2022. Samuels began his career in the independent scene in 2014 and later worked for ICW and World of Sport Wrestling before joining WWE.

He joined WWE in January 2021 before making his debut that same month as Ed Harvey, losing to Joe Coffey. Samuels dropped the “Ed Harvey” character before announcing himself as “Sha Samuels.” He later worked with long-time friend Noam Dar before being released.

According to PWInsider Elite, Samuels was spotted on Monday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The reason he was there was not stated in the report.

It should be noted that he mentioned on Instagram that he was a guest coach at the Performance Center in March, so he could have been called back for that role again.