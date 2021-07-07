Released WWE Star Comments On How Triple H Is Different From Vince McMahon

In an interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.com, recently released WWE star Killian Dain talked about how Triple H is different from Vince McMahon:

“So, I would say Triple H is a little more hands-on a regular basis. So like, you will have way more access to Triple H for NXT than you would have Vince because Vince is you take away the fact that like he is going to be the head of the shows and whatever like that, he is also the CEO of the company. So, you’re asking; there’s a very small window that he is going to be available to be seen. That is problematic, I guess, for some people because they want to barge him, and he might not be there. So, I understand that might be difficult for people.”

“At the same time,” Dain continued, “it’s like I can’t imagine any other place in the world where you could actually go and have a conversation with the CEO of a company on a regular basis. So, you know, that’s me coming at it from a different perspective. But for me, working under Triple H was great because I find it really easy talking to him. Easy to understand what he was looking for.”

