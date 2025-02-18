Released WWE Star Confirms No Official Contact From AEW

Jinder Mahal has shared an update on his wrestling future following his two stints with WWE.

Mahal first signed with WWE in 2010, making his SmackDown debut in 2011. He initially aligned with The Great Khali and later joined the 3MB stable alongside Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater, where they primarily served as enhancement talent. After being released, he returned in 2016, received a major push, and became WWE Champion, holding the title for 170 days. He also captured the United States Championship before being released again in 2024.

During an interview with Monopoly Events’ Jamal Niaz at For The Love of Wrestling, Mahal addressed rumors about potential talks with AEW:

“AEW, not at an official level. Nobody has on a really official level. Myself, at this time, I’m just enjoying myself. I was under contract for so many years, and the WWE schedule right now, I wish we would have had this schedule now with less emphasis on live events because we were worked pretty heavily.

Our schedules were quite intense with live events in the United States, North America, then coming overseas quite a bit, all over the world.

As far as signing with another major promotion, everything would have to be right. Storyline, business would have to make sense. Everything would have to make sense. I’m in a great spot. I had a great career in WWE, and I’m happy with everything I have accomplished.

If that is everything that I ever do, I am more than satisfied and happy with it.

I’m into business outside of WWE. I just filmed a movie last week. I’m just excited to have freedom, and I do whatever makes me happy.”

Mahal appears content with his career and accomplishments but remains open to future opportunities if they align with his goals. For now, he is focused on enjoying his freedom, exploring business ventures, and pursuing acting opportunities.