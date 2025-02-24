Released WWE Star Drawing Strong Interest From TNA

Following her recent WWE release, Elektra Lopez is already drawing interest from TNA Wrestling, with reports suggesting that she may be headed there once her 90-day non-compete clause expires.

Lopez was among the latest wave of WWE departures, which included Sonya Deville, Giovanni Vinci, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Isla Dawn, Cedric Alexander, AOP (Rezar & Akam) with Paul Ellering, and Blair Davenport.

Lopez, who signed with WWE in 2021, gained recognition as part of Legado del Fantasma alongside Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto. While the faction moved to SmackDown in 2022, Lopez initially remained in NXT before later rejoining the group on the main roster in 2024.

Her last WWE match took place on the December 6, 2024, episode of SmackDown, where she competed in a triple threat match against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi in the WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament.

According to Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass, TNA Wrestling is actively pursuing Lopez, and discussions are already underway regarding her potential debut.

Featherstone also noted that Lopez recently visited backstage at a TNA television event, further fueling speculation that she may be leaning toward signing with the promotion.

While other promotions have also expressed interest, it appears TNA is the frontrunner for Lopez’s next move.

On February 15th, Elektra wrote the following via Twitter/X:

“The strongest trees grow in the darkest forests. Greatness is forged in the unseen struggles.”

With her 90-day non-compete clause in effect, Lopez won’t be able to officially sign or debut anywhere until mid-2025. If she does join TNA, she could become a major addition to the Knockouts Division, adding both star power and faction history if she aligns with a group similar to Legado del Fantasma.

For now, Lopez’s future remains unconfirmed, but all signs point to TNA Wrestling as her most likely destination.