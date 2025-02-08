Released WWE Star Expected To Draw Global Interest

Isla Dawn has joined the growing list of WWE Superstars who have been released from the company. On Friday, WWE made several roster cuts, which included Cedric Alexander, AOP (Rezar & Akam) along with their manager Paul Ellering, and Blair Davenport. Additionally, Sonya Deville was informed that WWE would not be renewing her contract, which is set to expire later this month.

Blair Davenport initially made a name for herself in NXT UK before transitioning to NXT, where she won the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge in 2023. In 2024, she was drafted to the main roster, making her SmackDown debut in June.

While this seemed like a breakthrough moment for her career, her main roster run was short-lived, with limited TV appearances. She competed in the tournament for the inaugural Women’s United States Championship, though she was eliminated in the first round. Her last match took place in November 2024.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE had no long-term creative plans for Davenport following her call-up. However, the positive news is that “she is expected to have global interest from many companies.”

With multiple released stars now free agents, the wrestling world will be watching closely to see where these former WWE Superstars land next.