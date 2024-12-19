Released WWE Talent Files Trademark For Personal Branding

Former WWE star Indi Hartwell, who departed the company last month, has filed a trademark for her name on December 18th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing, made through attorney Michael E. Dockins, is listed for entertainment purposes. Below is the full description of the trademark:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.”

Hartwell, who signed with WWE in 2019, debuted on NXT television in January 2020. During her tenure, she became NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion and later captured the NXT Women’s Championship. Hartwell gained recognition as a member of The Way, alongside Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, and Austin Theory.

After being drafted to Raw in the 2023 WWE Draft and later moving to SmackDown, Hartwell departed WWE and is now waiting for her 90-day non-compete clause to expire before taking bookings and exploring opportunities with other promotions. She has recently opened her Pro Wrestling Tees storefront, signaling a potential return to independent wrestling soon.