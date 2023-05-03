Released WWE Wrestler Returns To The Company As Writer And Producer

WWE announced last year that it would close the NXT UK brand and move several stars to NXT in the United States, with the intention of launching a new brand, NXT Europe, in 2023. NXT Europe has yet to take place.

NXT has brought in a number of NXT UK stars, while WWE has also released a number of wrestlers. NXT has used stars such as JD McDonaugh, Gallus, Joe Coffey, Tyler Bate, and others.

Eddie Dennis was a part of the mass NXT UK talent releases. He joined WWE and was a founding member of the NXT UK brand, which debuted on weekly television in 2018. Dennis made his final in-ring appearance for the Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) promotion before retiring from the sport in March.

Dennis has returned to WWE as a writer and producer for the NXT brand, according to the company’s LinkedIn page.

The purpose of the video was to congratulate the first-quarter hires.