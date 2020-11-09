Reminder For AEW Games Online Event Scheduled For Tomorrow

AEW issued a reminder today for the AEW Games 1.0 Special Event, to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, November 10 at 6pm ET. It’s believed that this will be the reveal of the first-ever AEW video game, which has been rumored to be in the works for the past year or more.

You can see the YouTube teaser for the AEW Games event below. AEW Games social media accounts have been launched on YouTube (AEWgames), Twitter (AEWgames), Instagram (playAEWgames) and Facebook (playAEWgames).

It’s interesting to note that the @AEWgames account on Twitter currently has the following disclaimer, with a button that allows users to continue and view the profile: “Caution: This account is temporarily restricted. You’re seeing this warning because there has been some unusual activity from this account. Do you still want to view it?”