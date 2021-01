The MLK holiday will cause this week’s pro wrestling ratings to have the following delays-

*The final viewership for last Friday’s WWE SmackDown will be delayed until tomorrow afternoon

*Tonight’s RAW viewership will be delayed until Wednesday

*Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling viewership will be delayed until Thursday

*The WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite numbers will be delayed until Friday

