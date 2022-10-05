Ren Narita Scheduled to Return to Japan as NJPW Announces His Excursion Has Ended

By
Lewis Carlan
-
TOKYO,JAPAN - AUGUST 11: Ren Narita in action during the New Japan Pro-Wrestling G1 Climax 29 at Nippon Budokan on August 11, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

NJPW has announced that Ren Narita’s 3 year excursion has ended and he will be returning to Japan for consistent competition. This was announced as NJPW released the full card of the upcoming Declaration of Power event which takes place October 10 in Tokyo, Japan.

Ren Narita will be part of the opening match on October 10 as he teams with David Finlay and Robbie Eagles as they take on the Suzuki-gun team of El Desperado, Douki, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru. This match is being billed as Ren Narita’s Homecoming Match.

Ren Narita, who’s excursion took place in North America, was a standout star for NJPW Strong. Narita was trained at the LA Dojo by Katsuyori Shibata. He delivered numerous great matches while on excursion for many promotions and is poised to become the next big star of NJPW.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR