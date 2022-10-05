Ren Narita Scheduled to Return to Japan as NJPW Announces His Excursion Has Ended

NJPW has announced that Ren Narita’s 3 year excursion has ended and he will be returning to Japan for consistent competition. This was announced as NJPW released the full card of the upcoming Declaration of Power event which takes place October 10 in Tokyo, Japan.

Ren Narita will be part of the opening match on October 10 as he teams with David Finlay and Robbie Eagles as they take on the Suzuki-gun team of El Desperado, Douki, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru. This match is being billed as Ren Narita’s Homecoming Match.

The full card for Ryogoku's Declaration of Power is set! Two title matches, big time tags, and Ren Narita's Homecoming Match! LIVE IN ENGLISH on @njpwworld! Full preview: https://t.co/w9PbLVfYA0 #njpw #njpower pic.twitter.com/eQXqpW4Qx6 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 4, 2022

Ren Narita, who’s excursion took place in North America, was a standout star for NJPW Strong. Narita was trained at the LA Dojo by Katsuyori Shibata. He delivered numerous great matches while on excursion for many promotions and is poised to become the next big star of NJPW.