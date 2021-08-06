Renee Paquette Addresses Her WWE Non-Compete Clause and Possible AEW Run

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, former WWE personality Renee Paquette talked about her WWE non-compete clause and a possible run with AEW:

“My non-compete with WWE is nearly up. I still have a good standing relationship with WWE. There’s no ill-will or bad blood or anything like that.”

“I don’t ever want to separate myself from professional wrestling. I know that’s where my fanbase comes from; I know that’s essentially going to always be my bread and butter — and I love that. I love professional wrestling, so I’m not looking to ‘get away’ from it by any stretch.”

“Looking at AEW, I think there are endless opportunities of other things I could be doing over there, if that was to be something that came up down the line. I’ve honestly not put much thought into it. That’s interesting to be like, ‘Oh, wait! I can do wrestling things again!’ That’s just been off the table for me for so long.”