Renee Paquette Comments On Possible CM Punk Comeback

During an interview with metro.co.uk, former WWE announcer Renee Paquette commented on CM Punk possibly making a comeback in wrestling:

“I think it would be an absolute shame if he did not come back. Like you said, that passion is still there! He’s a wrestler! He is a wrestler through and through.

Whether he was busy doing movies or TV shows or other aspirations that he has, I think at the end of the day wrestling is the thing that makes that guy tick.

I think for him to not come back in some capacity, whatever creative he ends up working out that he really wants to do – I think ultimately, that that’s what it would come down to for him, is finding that great creative.”