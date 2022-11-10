Renee Paquette Discusses MJF Telling Her to Shut Up During a Recent AEW Segment

On “The Sessions,” Renee Paquette welcomed Saraya as a guest. She also shared her thoughts on some recent AEW storylines.

When Renee interviewed MJF on AEW Dynamite, Paquette was asked about MJF’s imitation of Jon Moxley:

“It was actually a pretty good impression. I mean, not that we’re surprised by that. MJF is MJF. He’s a world class performer. I didn’t see it prior to going out. I didn’t see him going over it. I didn’t see anything like that. So me seeing it out there for the first time and being able to just like hear what he was saying, like anytime someone does that, like, Jon mannerism that’s like this big like shoulder movement, anytime someone does that is pretty funny. But yeah, just like the lowered brow, just like sulking around, I feel like MJF definitely did his due diligence in his Jon Moxley performance, little sh*t.”

Her thoughts on when MJF told her to shut up while interviewing him:

“Hey, it’s gonna happen, but it was really fun. I was happy to see that I was doing a promo with MJF pretty early on because I kind of wanted to witness what he does up close like that. It’s funny, I was talking to him ahead of time. I used to do a lot of promos with Paul Heyman. That’s something like, that kind of performance, I like being able to work with people like that because it gives me so much to do whether it’s just a small facial reaction or something. I love getting to do stuff like that, so it was fun getting to do some of that stuff with MJF.”

(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)