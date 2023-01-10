Renee Paquette Gives Props To Mercedes Mone, Naomi For Testing Free Agent Market

Renee Paquette is proud of Mercedes Mone and Naomi.

The AEW broadcast team member recently applauded the two for turning down WWE money in favor of testing free agency during a recent installment of her podcast, “The Sessions.”

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where she touches on this topic with her thoughts.

On applauding the courage of Mercedes and Naomi for testing free agency: “For me, having worked with her at such an early time, met her in NXT, watched her rise through WWE, watched those ups and those downs, those times of kind of stepping out, after Wrestlemania, after losing the tag titles, having that moment, kind of leaving for a little while, spending some time in Japan. I believe she spent some time in Mexico. To seeing what she has done now from whatever exactly happened on her and Trinity(also known as Naomi in WWE) walking out from WWE, I really applaud the balls of this women.”

On how it’s not easy to walk away from the huge amount of money WWE offers: “It’s not easy. I know a lot of people if you want to watch from the outside and be like, ‘yeah, you know what, it’s good. Leave that company. Go do whatever.’ It’s not fu*cking easy to walk away from making a good amount of money.”

