Renee Paquette on Possible Segments With Jon Moxley on Air in AEW, If She’ll Do Commentary

During the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE host and interviewer, Paquette discussed if she will have segments involving her and Jon Moxley on air in AEW:

“We’ve never spoken about it to be completely honest. It’s not something we’ve spoken about. But the way that I look at it and feel about it and without the risk of sounding super cheesy, he has built something so special and so authentic and great with what he does. He is just in such a great groove. He’s the best. What he’s been able to do within his time and AEW, the stuff that he does on the indies, the stuff he decides to do, he is in like this pocket, and I never want to do anything to distract from that or get my own sh*t in there with what he’s doing. I don’t want to be that person that’s like, ‘Oh, me too. Don’t forget about me too. That’s my husband.’ I think that’s obnoxious as all hell. So I don’t want to do that. If there was a thing, of course, you know, I’m not gonna pretend that I’m not married to the guy or act like I don’t know him or something, like that dumb. But I think in terms of positioning myself or making an awareness like, ‘That’s my husband. There’s Jon Moxley’s wife’, like, I just don’t think anyone needs that. I think Jon just has such a loner, lone wolf kind of vibe about him to be like, Oh, the cheery, happy girl is his wife? Like, it’s just a weird juxtaposition that I don’t know that works on camera in that way.”

Paquette also discussed if she would do commentary again:

“No. I shouldn’t say no, but I also feel like anyone that just heard you say that probably had the same reaction as me, like, no, thanks. We don’t need that. We don’t want that. That’s always how I felt about it which is why I always feel like I have that really quick knee jerk reaction because I feel like people had such a negative reaction to it. It wasn’t the thing that I wanted it to be. Could it be different in different circumstances, and we all know what those circumstances are. Could it be different? Possibly, because honestly, when I did commentary at NXT, I did have a good time, and I did enjoy doing that. So maybe, but I don’t know if that’s the thing that I love doing. If there the opportunity made sense and it was something that everyone was on the same page about, like maybe, but I just don’t see that being what I want to do. I like doing the TV stuff. I like doing interviews. I like all of that stuff. I think just being the voice during the entire show is just not really my thing. I’m not a sound biter either. I’ve learned that real quick. Not a sound biter.”

