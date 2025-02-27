Renee Paquette Praised As One Of Wrestling’s Best: “In Gene Okerlund Territory”

During a recent episode of his podcast, legendary wrestling announcer Tony Schiavone shared his appreciation for the talent he works with in AEW, emphasizing how much he enjoys being part of the company’s broadcast and talent team.

Schiavone praised Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Taz, noting how entertaining and fun it has been to work alongside them.

“I’ve been fortunate to be able to work with such fantastic people. That’s the key to it all. Just getting to know and work with Excalibur and Nigel McGuiness. God, do I have fun with Nigel. Taz, we watch old ECW shows here, and I remember you and I talk about Taz, and I was saying, ‘That’s one bad motherfucker right there.’ He is a bad motherfucker. It’s all part of his charm.”

Schiavone also highlighted his experiences working with AEW wrestlers, such as Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and MJF, as well as up-and-coming stars like Harley Cameron. He expressed excitement about being part of their careers, especially in the early stages, as he helps to put them over on commentary.

“I got to work with Bryan Danielson. Holy shit. Jon Moxley, Claudio [Castagnoli]. Got to see kids begin their career and do well, like MJF. Harley Cameron, get to see her career begin. Get to be a part of their careers beginning, talking about them on TV, trying to help put them over, and trying to say good things about them. Just all good stuff.”

One of Schiavone’s most notable comments was about Renee Paquette, whom he compared to legendary WWE interviewer Gene Okerlund.

“Being able to work with Renee Paquette. If she’s not the best that’s ever held the mic, I mean, she’s in Gene Okerlund territory, she really is. I’ve been very fortunate.”

This is high praise coming from Schiavone, as Okerlund is widely regarded as one of the greatest interviewers in wrestling history. Paquette has been a standout presence in AEW, conducting backstage interviews and hosting segments with some of the company’s top stars.

Schiavone’s comments reflect his deep appreciation for the current AEW environment, where he continues to thrive as a veteran voice in professional wrestling. As AEW continues to grow, his contributions to the broadcast team and locker room morale remain a crucial part of the company’s presentation.