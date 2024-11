According to Bryan Alvarez on the latest Figure Four Weekly, AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette is currently dealing with a foot injury and has been limping around backstage.

The report also mentioned that Paquette had the foot looked at several weeks ago at a Dynamite taping. While it was initially believed to be a broken foot, X-rays revealed that it wasn’t, although it is still bothering her to the point that she has been limping.