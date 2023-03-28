Renee Paquette Reveals Jon Moxley Will Address CM Punk’s Recent Controversial IG Post

Jon Moxley is coming to “The Sessions.”
The Blackpool Combat Club leader will appear on the official podcast of his wife, Renee Paquette, for a must-see interview.
Paquette announced the news, confirming that her husband will address the controversial Instagram post made by CM Punk during their discussion.
Tomorrow Jon Moxley is back on The Sessions for what’s sure to be an episode that gets people talking.
The former three time AEW World Champion gets into why he likes to bleed during his matches and what went into creating his Texas Death masterpiece with Hangman Adam Page. He also sings the praises of AEW up-and-comers, begrudgingly offers respect to his and Renee’s cat, and, yes, he talks about CM Punk’s Instagram post.