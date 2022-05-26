Renee Paquette Reveals What She Wants Jon Moxley To Stop Doing During Matches

Renee Paquette was asked what she would like her husband Jon Moxley to quit doing during matches on her podcast. Paquette’s response was as follows:

“Licking people’s blood. I hate it. I hate it. I hate it. I don’t get it. I hate it. That definitely ranks really, really high for me. Anytime he does it, I’m like, why? What is happening? Why are you doing this? I don’t think it’s necessary. That would be number one for me. I hate it. I also don’t like slap spots, like a slap to the head I could do without. I actually don’t like spots with chairs either.”

Paquette was also asked if the blood licking had put her off kissing him when he returns home.

“I actually don’t think about that at all. You would think I would think that, but at that point, I’m like, eh, some time has passed. I don’t really think about it. I worry more about the long term effects.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)