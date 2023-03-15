Renee Paquette, RJ City Speculate On Who Will Answer Jade Cargill’s Open Challenge Tonight On Dynamite

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which emanates from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Renee Paquette and RJ City have checked in via the company’s official social and digital media outlets to preview the action.

Check out the video, where the duo speculates on who will answer the call for Jade Cargill’s open challenge for the TBS Women’s Championship, via the tweet embedded below.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.