Renee Paquette To Commentate At Tonight’s Sukeban L.A. Show

Renee Paquette is staying busy.

The AEW broadcast team member and digital series host was recently announced as part of the commentary team for the Sukeban Los Angeles show streaming live via TikTok on Thursday, May 30.

Check out the complete announcement below.

Sukeban Los Angeles to Stream Live Exclusively on TikTok

Joshi Wrestling League’s Los Angeles Debut Scheduled for Thursday, May 30 at 11pm ET / 8pm PT

Event Stream Will Be Made Available On-Demand for Free in the Days Following

Los Angeles, CA (May 29, 2023) – Sukeban, the Japanese female wrestling league, today announced that its Los Angeles premiere will stream live exclusively on TikTok from @sukeban_world. The event takes place this Thursday, May 30th, at 11pm ET/8pm PT.

This exclusive arrangement follows the success of Sukeban Miami, which was streamed live by 1.3 million people on TikTok.

Sukeban’s Los Angeles premiere takes place at The Trinity in Downtown Los Angeles, preceded by a Japanese-style street fair featuring local Los Angeles vendors and exclusive merch. The street fair opens at 7pm PT. Limited tickets remain for the event at sukeban.com/la.

In the days following the Los Angeles event, Sukeban will make available the stream in its entirety for free for viewers to watch on-demand.

The full card for Sukeban Los Angeles includes:

Sukeban World Championship Match

Commander Nakajima vs. Crush Yuu

Gang Warfare

Lady Antoinette vs. Atomic Banshee (Please note that due to travel complications, Rina Yamashita will be unable to appear)

Harajuku Stars vs. Dangerous Liaisons

Saki Bimi, Babyface vs. Konami, Queen of Hearts

Special Singles Match

Sareee Bomb vs. Maya Mamushi

Tag Team Grudge Match

Supersonic, Stray Cat vs. Midnight Player, Otaku-chan

Sukeban Los Angeles follows Sukeban’s Miami fight, which saw 2,000 fans sell out Lot 11 in Downtown Miami, and Sukeban’s World Premiere, which sold out in two hours. With legendary Commissioner Bull Nakano at the helm and scheduled to appear in Los Angeles, Sukeban blends pro-wrestling with anime, music, fashion, and culture to reach new and existing fans.

For more information, visit sukeban.com and follow Sukeban on Instagram, TikTok, and X at @sukeban_world.