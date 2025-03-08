Renee Paquette Wants To Bring Long-Form Interviews To AEW TV

AEW personality Renee Paquette spoke with Denise Salcedo at the premiere of Queen of the Ring about several topics, including how she loves doing her long-form interviews in AEW and how she would like the opportunity to do more in a TV format.

Paquette said, “I think I love doing interviews. I love doing those long-form interviews. I had a blast doing them when I was doing The Sessions podcast. I think doing that more in a TV form, I would love to do something like that. Something like that would be really cool.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)