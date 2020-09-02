Renee Young Addresses Rumors About Her Joining AEW

During an appearance on the SI Media Podcast, Renee Young talked about the rumors and innuendo of her joining AEW:

“There has been no talks [with AEW]. Literally, the second anybody leaves WWE it’s ‘they’re going to AEW.’ Obviously, I knew it was going to come up. What I found interesting is, as much as I assumed that’s what everyone was going to say, more people were like, ‘She’s going to work for FOX or ESPN.’ A lot of people saw me leaving the wrestling world, which I was surprised by…”

“I do have a non-compete that is for quite a while. If anyone is waiting for me to show up in 90 days, they’re going to be waiting a little longer than that. I think everything that they’re doing there is great. I think that there could be a ton of spots that I could step in and work and do some stuff there.”