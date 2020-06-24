Renee Young Announced For After The Bell With Corey Graves

WWE After The Bell host Corey Graves will reunite with Renee Young for Thursday’s podcast. Below is WWE’s announcement on the episode:

Renee Young reunites with Corey Graves on WWE After the Bell

Corey Graves reunites with his longtime friend and WWE broadcast colleague Renee Young this week on WWE After the Bell, and if you think you know everything that goes on behind a WWE announce desk, you haven’t heard anything yet.

On this week’s episode, Renee and Corey engage in what is essentially a virtual road trip, recreating the type of far-reaching and often absurd conversations they would have when traveling from city-to-city. Discussion ranges from the Vegas Golden Knights to Renee’s “cringe” moments on live television to the staying power of the 1991 comedy “Drop Dead Fred.”

