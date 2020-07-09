Renee Young Comments On Covid-19, The Miz Pitches SummerSlam Match

– Renee Young, who has been battling Covid-19, wrote the following on Twitter about the virus:

Just a friendly little reminder: wearing a mask can literally be saving yours or someone else’s life. As someone that’s had covid- trust me, you don’t want it. Be safe. Take care of each other. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 9, 2020

– In an interview with SI.com, The Miz pitched a Summerslam match with him and John Morrison against Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak:

“Any time I get to beat up Daniel Bryan, it’s one of my favorite things to do in WWE. And any time I get to beat up a person that envies Daniel Bryan, that’s also one of my favorite things, too.”