Renee Young Comments On Covid-19, The Miz Pitches SummerSlam Match

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Renee Young, who has been battling Covid-19, wrote the following on Twitter about the virus:

– In an interview with SI.com, The Miz pitched a Summerslam match with him and John Morrison against Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak:

“Any time I get to beat up Daniel Bryan, it’s one of my favorite things to do in WWE. And any time I get to beat up a person that envies Daniel Bryan, that’s also one of my favorite things, too.”

