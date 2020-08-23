Renee Young Confirms She’s Leaving WWE

It’s now official that Renee Young is leaving WWE. Renee appeared during tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show on the panel and confirmed that she is finishing up with the company.
As we’ve noted, Young reportedly gave her notice to WWE just over one week ago and agreed to work through SummerSlam Weekend.
Thank YOU, Renee. ❤️#SummerSlam @ReneeYoungWWE pic.twitter.com/KOAlGpGqqT
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
BREAKING NEWS:
Our friend @ReneeYoungWWE has just confirmed that she is leaving @WWE. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/7TbuSbyN6a
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 23, 2020