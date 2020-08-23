Renee Young Confirms She’s Leaving WWE

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

It’s now official that Renee Young is leaving WWE. Renee appeared during tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show on the panel and confirmed that she is finishing up with the company.

As we’ve noted, Young reportedly gave her notice to WWE just over one week ago and agreed to work through SummerSlam Weekend.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR