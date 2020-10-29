Renee Young Cookbook Details & Cover Photo

The first cookbook from former WWE on-air talent Renee Young (Renée Paquette) will be titled, “Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously.”

The hardcover cookbook will be released on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 via Permuted Press. The release will include 272 pages. You can pre-order “Messy In the Kitchen” at a sale price via this link.

Permuted Press included the following “About the Author” blurb on Renee: “Renee Paquette has been working in television for over a decade. She was the first female commentator for Monday Night Raw on USA network, and a trailblazer in her own right in the world of sports entertainment and broadcasting. She has been featured on Total Divas on E! and Fox Sports, continually expanding her resume. A proud Canadian, Renee grew up in a family of food lovers, and she loves nothing more than stepping out on a culinary limb in hopes that her food creations will be the talk of the table. As a first-time author, she’s really hoping this book paves the way for many more!”

Below is the full synopsis for the book, along with the cover art: