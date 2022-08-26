Renee Young Filming Something for WWE Today

According to reports, Renee Paquette is currently working with WWE shooting something.

Lina Zuniga, a makeup artist, took to Instagram this afternoon to reveal that she was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to do Paquette’s makeup, while Liz Santana, a stylist, was working on Paquette’s hair. Santana was also working on Paquette’s hair at the same time.

“Makeup for @reneepaquette this morning for WWE @wwe Hair by @lizsantanabeauty [heart emoji] [muscle emoji] #miamimua #miamimakeupartist #orlandomua #orlandohairstylist #makeupmentor #makeupcoach #wwe,” Zuniga wrote in the post seen below.

Zuniga also shared on her Instagram Stories a video clip of Paquette promoting the “Sessions” podcast that she hosts. Paquette shared an Instagram post that was created by Zuniga on her own page, and she also included some behind-the-scenes photos from a photo shoot in an Instagram Story post of her own.

In addition to that, Paquette published a photo of herself alongside Kevin Owens as well as a picture of a glass of water bearing the WWE logo on it. She has not offered any explanation as to why she is present today.

Paquette’s current role with WWE is unknown at this time, but rest assured that we will keep you updated with the latest developments.

Paquette, who was employed by WWE under the ring name Renee Young, became a member of the company in 2012 but resigned after the SummerSlam event in August 2020. During her tenure with the company, she held a variety of roles, including those of backstage interviewer, commentator, host, cast member on Total Divas, and host of WWE Backstage, among others. In August of 2018, she made history by becoming the first woman to ever work as a full-time announcer for RAW. In October of 2019, she began working as a special contributor for SmackDown. Since leaving WWE, Paquette has participated in a few of the company’s special events as a host for the company. In the beginning of 2021, she also started her own podcast and YouTube channel. Additionally, in September of that same year, she began co-hosting the “Throwing Down” show on SiriusXM with MMA star Miesha Tate.

Paquette is married to Jon Moxley, who holds the AEW Unified World Championship. In June of 2021, they became parents for the first time to a little girl whom they named Nora Murphy Good.

Here are the aforementioned posts: