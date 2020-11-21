Renee Young On Jon Moxley Announcing Pregnancy During AEW Dynamite

Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young in WWE) recently spoke with Jen Juneau and Anya Leon of People Magazine and indicated that she did not know AEW World Champion Jon Moxley would be revealing their pregnancy during the promo segment on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite show on TNT.

“We are so beyond excited to start this new chapter, and now finally having the world know feels like a weight has been lifted off my chest,” Renee said. “I am the worst at keeping fun secrets! However I definitely couldn’t have predicted that the world would have found out on AEW Dynamite.

“I was thinking about all of these cute different ways that we could break the news to everyone and then bam, Jon just haphazardly spills the beans on Dynamite! But we’re a kinda no-frills couple, so I guess it actually fit perfectly.”

Renee confirmed that they aren’t sure if it will be a boy or a girl yet, but they already have a few names in mind “that we’ve been batting around the last few weeks, but we haven’t hammered anything down yet.”

“We don’t even know if it’s a boy or a girl yet, but we have options for both scenarios! My maternal instinct is telling me it’s a girl. We’ll see if I’m right!” she added. “Naming a person is crazy; it’s a lot of pressure to get it right. But I think we’ll probably lean towards something classic and timeless!”

Renee and Moxley also participated in a mini-photo shoot for People. You can see two images from the shoot below.

On a related note, Renee revealed that her husband will be the first guest on the premiere of her new “Oral Sessions” podcast, which premieres this coming Tuesday on Spotify and other platforms. For those who missed it, you can hear the podcast sneak peek in the embed below: