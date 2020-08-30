Renee Young Praises Big E, Broken Skull Sessions With Jerry Lawler, WWE Payback

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Renee Young took a moment to comment on Big E, saying that he is WWE’s present and future of the company.

– The latest edition of the “Broken Skull Sessions” featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and his guest Jerry “The King” Lawler will be airing on September 6th.

– WWE has released a new preview clip featuring Roman Reigns, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR