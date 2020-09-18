Renee Young Talks About Why Her Commentary Role Didn’t Last

Renee Young recently appeared on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast and talked about why her WWE commentary role didn’t last:

“It was interesting because when I first started, everyone was high-fiving and saying I knocked it out of the park. Vince is tweeting about it and it felt like it was a big success. But then my confidence went down, and I think that nobody knew how to produce me in that role. I don’t think anyone knew how to help me and it wasn’t for a lack of me wanting help. I was talking to a bunch of people trying to get better, and I want to be good at what I do but I wasn’t skilled in that area.”

“It was all very weird. I was very insincere about it, which I don’t think helped as you can’t really do your job that well if you’re stressed out about what you’re doing. I was really stressed for about a year-and-a-half. I was stressed out every three hours,” stated Renee. “There were a few times where I felt really good about a show when we could have fun, and mess around, and have that dynamic of me, Cole, and Graves working together. We’re all good friends in real life, and you should be able to go out there and call some wrestling with them and have it be a cool experience. But there’s so many moving parts and you’re trying to find your voice. Am I an analyst, am I a journalist, am I just a fan? I felt that kept switching and I couldn’t get a grasp on it. It’s hard; I commend anybody out there doing that job because it’s tough.”

“We’re talked to throughout the show all the time, whether it’s from a production standpoint or if Vince has ideas. It’s hard to take that direction sometimes, and I never really felt like I had that much of a relationship with Vince,” revealed Renee. “I don’t think he understood me or understood who I was as a personality for him. I think that’s where a lot of the confusion came from was just trying to get on the same page. And being the first woman to do it, everyone was like, ‘I don’t know what to say to her. I don’t know how to make this better.’ It was odd.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)