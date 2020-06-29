Renee Young Teases “Big Fat Announcement” Coming This Wednesday

Renee Young revealed on Twitter that she will be making a “big fat announcement” this Wednesday, July 1st. She said, “Hey y’all!! I’m so so happy, I have a big fat announcement for everyone on Wednesday!”

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix chimed in with the following, “Why are you teasing us!!!! I need all the good news!!!!!”

She says it has nothing to do with recovering from the COVID-19. No other details are known at this time about what it is, but she did make a tweet letting everyone know what it’s not.

Hey y’all!! I’m so so happy, I have a big fat announcement for everyone on Wednesday! 😋 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 28, 2020

Lol sadly none of the above. But it’s still good! — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 28, 2020