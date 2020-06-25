Renee Young Tweets On Having CoronaVirus

WWE’s Renee Young indicated on Twitter that she has the coronavirus. She took to Twitter tonight and commented on the difficult week she’s had – her show on FS1, WWE Backstage, was canceled, and then she apparently came down with COVID-19.

“Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone [red heart emoji],” she wrote.

It’s interesting to note that Young said she has the coronavirus as her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, was pulled from tonight’s Dynamite episode due to COVID-19 concerns. It was revealed earlier by AEW President Tony Khan that Moxley “had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has” the virus. F4Wonline.com later reported that Moxley had been in contact with someone in Nevada, where he lives, who has tested positive. There’s no word yet on if Renee was one of the multiple positive COVID-19 tests that are coming out of WWE this week. Stay tuned for updates on Renee’s health. You can see her related tweets below:

