Renee Young Reveals She’s Written A Cookbook

After teasing a big announcement for this week, WWE on-air talent Renee Young revealed today that has written a cookbook. Renee posted a video to Instagram and noted in the caption that she handed over her manuscript today. She has been writing and booking for over three months while working on the book.

She wrote:

“Announcement time!!!!! Finally it’s here and i can share it with you guys!! I wrote a cookbook! I finally handed over my manuscript today. Been writing and cooking my butt off for 3 months, and i couldn’t be more excited for the rest of the process to get this book to you lovely people!!”

Below is the full video with details on the project-