Renewed Speculation About Sting and AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has pulled Sting merchandise from the WWE Shop website this week which was likely due to Sting no longer being under a WWE Legends contract. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, it’s believed that Sting’s contract actually expired several months ago and there were rumors back in May that he was going to possibly make an appearance for AEW.

As previously noted, a new commercial for AEW Full Gear features various AEW stars that debuted in 2020 and teased the idea that there will be another “shocking appearance.”

The timing of the commercial airing along with the news about Sting has led to renewed internet speculation about Sting making an appearance for the company. Meltzer addressed the speculation and commented on how AEW might wait until full-size crowds return before having him appear.