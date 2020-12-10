Report: 3 Matches Planned For WrestleMania 37

WrestleVotes reports that the following matches are planned for WrestleMania 37:

-Randy Orton vs. Edge

-Goldberg vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

-Keith Lee vs. Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

It was stressed that these are not official or concrete as of now. Here is the full report:

WM: Source stressed nothing is close to official or concrete, but as a working idea the following is what’s being considered:

Reigns vs Goldberg, Edge vs Orton & an interesting twist: McIntyre vs Lesnar vs Keith Lee. Lots of variables in play, especially the attendance factor.

