Report: 3 Matches Planned For WrestleMania 37

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WrestleVotes reports that the following matches are planned for WrestleMania 37:

-Randy Orton vs. Edge
-Goldberg vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns
-Keith Lee vs. Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

It was stressed that these are not official or concrete as of now. Here is the full report:

