Report: Aalyah/Murphy Storyline On SmackDown Dropped

WWE has reportedly dropped the romantic storyline between Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio on WWE SmackDown.

Aalyah has not appeared on WWE TV since the December 4 SmackDown episode, when Murphy lost to King Baron Corbin in singles action. Now The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the angle was just abruptly dropped out of nowhere.

There is no backstory or behind-the-scenes story as to why the Aalyah – Murphy storyline was dropped, but WWE has done away with it. It’s possible that creative had no real idea where to take the storyline, so it was nixed.

Murphy has not wrestled since that December 4 loss to Corbin. He did appear on SmackDown last week during the Seth Rollins return promo, with the other Superstars surrounding the ring, but he was never acknowledged. This is significant as Rollins was feuding with Murphy and The Mysterio Family when he took time off in November to be with fiancee Becky Lynch for the birth of their first child together.