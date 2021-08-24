Report: Adam Cole Is Now A Free Agent

Adam Cole has reportedly left WWE. It was reported earlier this week that Cole was confirmed to be done with the WWE NXT brand after Sunday’s Takeover 36 loss to Kyle O’Reilly. At that point it wasn’t clear if Cole was headed to RAW or SmackDown as WWE officials wanted him for the main roster, and pitches had been made in case he chose to re-sign with the company.

In an update, PWInsider reports that sources are now confirming that Cole has left the company. It was noted that this is not a case of Cole signing a new deal for the main roster and being hidden until his debut. It’s always possible that Cole and WWE come to terms at a later date, but as of this writing Cole is 100% a free agent.

There’s no word on if Cole is headed to AEW to join his longtime partner, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, but it is certainly possible.

Cole signed with WWE in mid-August 2017, and worked the NXT brand for his entire run.

