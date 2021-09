AEW is reportedly planning to introduce a second Women’s Title soon. Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian filed the following report today-

“Hearing rumblings of a new title being introduced to AEW soon. It will be a secondary women’s championship. #AEW #TNT #TBS #ProWrestling”

One Twitter user responded and asked if the TBS hashtag was a clue and Zarian responded with a smiley face, for what it’s worth.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on the possible new AEW women’s championship.