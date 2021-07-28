Report: AEW Concerned With Surge In Recent COVID Cases

AEW officials are reportedly concerned about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, and potential contingency plans are being made for upcoming events.

There is said to be internal concern within AEW over the new cases of the COVID-19 delta variant, and how cities and states are resuming mask and testing mandates, according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam. It was noted that AEW is extremely concerned about the recent surge possibly disrupting upcoming events in Chicago, New York City, St. Louis, and beyond.

It was noted that over the last week internal discussions have ramped up as AEW officials talk about what to do if there is a shutdown, up to and including a potential prolonged return to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville once again. It was also noted that there is an “all hands on deck” type of situation right now, but ultimately Tony Khan “has to make a decision about what is right for the talent, staff, and [especially] the fans.”

AEW’s biggest concern right now is the status of the upcoming All Out Week shows in Chicago, and the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in New York City as both cities have been proactive in regards to preventative measures as an attempt to stop the surge of COVID cases. AEW is moving forward with existing plans, but they are paying close and constant attention to what local authorities are doing. The company is preparing for some of their biggest events in the next few months.