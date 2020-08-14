Report: AEW Dynamite Spoilers Circulating Around Could Be Fake

The August 22nd edition of AEW Dynamite was reportedly taped on Thursday night and two Reddit users published different alleged spoilers. Neither set of spoilers came from the user SpaceForce1 who provided legitimate spoilers of Fyter Fest and the debut of Eric Bischoff.

One of the spoiler posts claimed that Erick Rowan made his AEW debut. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com addressed the spoilers:

“The one with Erick Rowan is fake. That’s literally all I know. I got warned to avoid that one. Another one may be real.”

Stephanie Chase, who did a live interview with Rowan yesterday, was skeptical of the alleged spoilers involving Rowan: