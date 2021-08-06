Report: AEW Has Not Offered Deal To Adam Cole

It was reported earlier today, via the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer, that AEW had offered a contract to Adam Cole. The same report said Cole is also negotiating a new NXT deal, but that he had not accepted either offer as of midweek.

In an update, Observer writer Dave Meltzer took to Twitter this afternoon and reported Tony Khan said the original report is incorrect, and that he has not made an offer to Cole. He wrote–

“Tony Khan said it is incorrect and he has not made an offer to Adam Cole.”

As reported earlier this week, Cole signed a contract extension that runs through SummerSlam. That would have made it to where AEW was not allowed to offer him a deal.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.