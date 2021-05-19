Report: AEW Making Significant Revenue From New TV Extension

As we’ve noted, it was announced today that a new AEW Rampage show will premiere on Friday, August 13 at 10pm ET. The one hour show will air in that weekly time slot on TNT, until both Rampage and AEW Dynamite move to TBS in 2022. While the two AEW TV shows are moving to TBS next year, TNT will still air AEW programming in the form of 4 “supercard specials” per year.

Financial terms of the extended agreement have not been revealed as of this writing, but PWInsider reports that word making the rounds is that AEW is receiving in the area of an “eight-figure payday” from WarnerMedia, which would be anywhere between $10 million and just under $100 million.

The news is seen as a positive within AEW. There’s also the feeling that this is a way to increase AEW’s footprint on multiple networks, and additional content to produce.