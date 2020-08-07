Report: AEW Matched WWE’s Per-Match Offer To Rey Mysterio

AEW has reportedly tried to sign Rey Mysterio. It was recently reported that Rey had been working for WWE without a contract, while the two sides discussed a new deal. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports this week that Rey is staying with WWE, but it has not been confirmed that the new deal was inked. Dominik wrestling in WWE is said to be a big part of Rey’s new deal.

AEW officials reportedly made an offer that equaled WWE’s per-match offer to Mysterio. However, the WWE offer was for more money because it was for more dates. There’s no word yet on the timeframe for Rey’s new deal, but it would be considerably longer than Rey’s previous deal, which was for 18 months. It was said that this new deal is not for 5 years or longer, which WWE has tried to sign everyone to as of late.