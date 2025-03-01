Report: AEW Roster Changes Coming, More Departures Expected This Month

One of the longstanding criticisms of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is the company’s bloated roster, with too many talents under contract and not enough television time to feature everyone regularly.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Leyla Hirsch’s AEW contract expires today, making her a free agent. However, she may not be the only departure in the coming weeks.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that more AEW exits are expected in March.

“I think that this will not be the last time you hear this story in the month of March. I have heard that there might be some departures coming up in March. Whether it’s people being released, people’s deals coming up and not being renewed. I think the fact of the matter is, they got way too many people under contract…”

Alvarez further emphasized that Hirsch will likely be one of several names leaving the company in the next month.

“I think I can comfortably say she [Leyla Hirsch] will not be the last in the next 30 days.”

With AEW potentially making roster adjustments, speculation will continue over which talents may be on their way out and whether any could make the jump to WWE.