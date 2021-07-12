Report: AEW Signs Both Members Of Varsity Blondes Now

The Varsity Blonds are both reportedly moving forward as full-time AEW wrestlers.

As noted last week, Brian Pillman Jr.’s MLW contract technically ran through the weekend’s Battle Riot III tapings, but there has not been much contact between the two sides, according to Fightful Select. It was noted that Pillman will be finished up with MLW very soon.

In an update, Pillman’s partner, Griff Garrison, has also signed a full-time contract with AEW. The move was expected by most within the company.

It was noted that AEW wanted to do their best to match Pillman and Garrison’s full-time deals as far as dates go. They were previously working under tiered contracts, but it was considered a foregone conclusion that they would both end up with full-time contracts.