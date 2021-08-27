Report: AEW Still Paid Gangrel For Cancelled Appearance

AEW reportedly paid Gangrel (David Heath) for his nixed Dynamite booking.

As noted, Gangrel revealed on his “Fangin’ n Bangin'” podcast that he was scheduled to make a special appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite episode in Milwaukee, complete with The Brood’s special entrance and all. However, the appearance was nixed when AEW decided to go in a different direction after WWE had Edge use The Brood’s entrance and “Brood Bath” on Seth Rollins during last Friday’s SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown. Edge then used The Brood’s entrance for the SummerSlam win over Rollins.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW confirmed Gangrel’s story, and revealed that he was still paid as if he were used on the show. It was also noted that Gangrel’s Dynamite booking was canceled after the “Brood Bath” segment on SmackDown last Friday.

On a related note, Gangrel recently released new merchandise for The Brood via his FNBGangrel.com website. You can see the new merchandise in the Instagram posts below.

Gangrel currently helps run the Coastal Championship Wrestling promotion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and teaches students at their school. He was last under contract to WWE in January 2007, but later appeared on the RAW 15th Anniversary special in December 2007. He made his AEW debut at Full Gear 2020 during the Elite Deletion match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara.

