Report: AEW To Let Marko Stunt’s Contract Expire

Marko Stunt is reportedly on his way out of AEW. As we’ve noted, Stunt’s AEW future has been up in the air after it was revealed that his contract expires in May, and he hasn’t been on TV in six months now. The speculation continued with Stunt announcing back in January that he is taking indie bookings.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Stunt received a phone call from Christopher Daniels last week, representing AEW Talent Relations, and was informed that the company would not be renewing his contract. It was claimed that Daniels’ cited budget cuts and a large roster as the reason Stunt’s contract is not being renewed.

Daniels also reportedly mentioned that creative plans had changed for the Jurassic Express stable. Stunt had been appearing with AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in the three-man stable, but he was not used for their big title win earlier this year, and that was seen as a bad sign for Stunt’s future. Stunt was also not included in recent Jurassic Express merchandise designs.

It was also revealed in this new report that Stunt suffered a concussion in October. He was not booked or given a reason why, but he did make an effort to reach out to the company to get booked in hopes of proving himself for a contract renewal.

It was also noted that the split between the two sides was amicable, and Stunt’s conversation with Daniels went well.

It’s interesting that Daniels called Stunt about his release just one week after Joey Janela mentioned how AEW had “ghosted” Stunt. Janela recently confirmed that he is leaving AEW when his contract expires on May 1 and in same interview he commented on Stunt’s situation, and mentioned Daniels.

“I’ve had times where I’ve injured people of course, everyone has,” Janela said in that recent interview. “But once you get that reputation, it’s hard to break that. I’ve had a string of bad luck throughout my AEW career and that may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back but I don’t know because they don’t communicate with me. They did the same thing to Marko Stunt. They just stopped talking to him, but I appreciate them, but if you have talent relations, I know Christopher Daniels would love nothing more than to tell me I am no longer with the company. But it is what it is. I am not sad, I am not mad, I am not mad at anyone, I had a wonderful experience.”

Stunt has not wrestled for AEW since teaming with Fuego del Sol for a loss to Shawn Spears and Wardlow on the October 4 Elevation episode, which was taped on September 29. His last singles match for AEW was a loss to Serpentico on the October 5 Dark episode, taped on September 11. Stunt then worked the GCW Fight Club event on October 9, teaming with Joey Janela for a loss to Starboy Charlie and Chris Dickinson. He also appeared at The Wrld On GCW in January, worked GCW’s Don’t Tell Me What To Do event in late February, teaming with Janela for a loss to AJ Gray and Matthew Justice, and has made a few other appearances. Stunt debuted with AEW at the inaugural Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25, 2019.