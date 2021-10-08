Report: Alberto El Patron Saying He’s Returning To WWE

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio (aka Alberto El Patron) is reportedly telling people he’s going back to WWE soon.

It was noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer that Alberto is telling people that WWE is bringing him back once his legal situation over the alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend is cleared up. Alberto has said he expects the charges to be dismissed against him.

Many believe that WWE would not take another chance on Alberto, and he’s made outrageous claims in the past.